Marjorie Taylor Greene Makes Bizarre Claim That Trump Ended “Little Rocket Man’s Reign”

Reporting live from Laconia, New Hampshire before GOP presidential frontrunner Donald Trump took the stage, Right Side Broadcasting Network (RSBN) put a microphone in the hand of U.S. Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA).

She said: “Trump is the one that gave shock and awe to the whole world when he walked across the DMZ line, hand extended, shaking hands with Kim Jong Un, ending Little Rocket Man’s reign.”

That Trump “ended” Jong Un’s control over North Korea is a dubious claim, as Jong Un remains in power and has been supplying its anti-Western ally Russia with arms to wage war against the U.S.-backed Ukraine resistance.

And as Forbes reported yesterday:

“For months, North Korea has been testing weapons near South Korea and Japan, including firing intercontinental ballistic missiles potentially capable of carrying nuclear warheads to the U.S. mainland, launches that have coincided with efforts by North Korea to strengthen its partnership with its most important ally, China.”

As Greene indicated in her claim, Trump did engage in memorable name-calling with the North Korean dictator, whom Trump belittled with a derisive nickname, but also called “a pretty smart cookie.”

In 2017, while he was President of the United States, Trump repeatedly mocked North Korean leader Kim Jong Un by referring to him in public as “little Rocket Man.” At his first address at the United Nations General Assembly, Trump said: “Rocket Man is on a suicide mission for himself and for his regime,” and warned that the United States was prepared to “totally destroy North Korea.”

Kim returned the insult by calling Trump — in Trumpian style — a “mentally deranged U.S. dotard.”

Trump and Kim participated in summits with South Korean president Moon Jae-in in 2018 and 2019 but “the negotiations broke down without progress on denuclearization.”

Kim, despite Greene’s strange claim that Trump “ended” his reign, remains the supreme leader of North Korea and the leader of the Workers’ Party of Korea.