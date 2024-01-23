“Shameless” GOP Congressman Takes Credit for $1 Billion Fund He Voted Against

Congressman Pete Stauber (R-MN) announced that the cities of Duluth, MN and Superior, Wisconsin have received $1,058,398,200 in federal funding from the U.S. Department of Transportation to help replace the 73-year-old Blatnik Bridge.

Stauber said in his press release: “I have long fought for these funds. Securing the money to help replace this bridge has been a top priority for both states, and I am proud to have worked with my Minnesota and Wisconsin Congressional colleagues to secure this critical investment.”

Stauber, who voted against President Biden’s Infrastructure bill which is funding the $1 billion project, wrote on X: “I was proud to advocate for these funds!” The last sentence of the press release reads: “Congressman Stauber has consistently advocated for these funds, sending several letters to the Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg and President Joe Biden.

Former U.S. Senator Al Franken (D-MN) replied with outrage: “Stauber ‘advocated’ by voting AGAINST the infrastructure bill that funds it!!! Shameless!”

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz (D) said: “[Rep. Pete] Mr. Stauber voted against every screw, steel beam, and concrete pier in this bridge.”

Note: Stauber’s fellow House Republicans representing Minnesota — Tom Emmer and Michelle Fischbach — also voted against the bill. All four House Democrats from Minnesota voted for the bill.

The House politicians in Wisconsin also voted along party lines: 5 Republicans (Steil, Tiffany, Grothman, Gallagher, Fitzgerald) voted nay; 3 Democrats (Reps. Moore, Kind, Pocan) vote yea.