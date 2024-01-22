Rudy Giuliani’s Son Puts “Masculine” Spin on MAGA

While former New York City mayor Rudy Giuliani is in New Hampshire campaigning for his former boss Donald Trump, his son, Andrew Giuliani, is putting a new spin on the Make American Get Again acronym, MAGA.

Andrew Giuliani, who also worked for Trump while he was in the White House (in the Office of Public Liaison), is promoting the Prager U short film, MIA: Masculinity in America, with the twist: ‘Make Masculinity Great Again.’

The film starts with a montage of young women declaring that they don’t need a man to be happy or successful. The film argues that “feminists don’t really understand the men’s rights argument” and claims “toxic masculinity has become the catchall term for any male behavior that someone finds offensive or unpleasant.”

Make Masculinity Great Again:https://t.co/S1wefGFFCl — Andrew H. Giuliani (@AndrewHGiuliani) January 19, 2024

Prager U, which is not an accredited university, produces what it describes as “pro-American” videos including ‘Unwoke Inc.’ and ‘DETRANS: The Dangers of Gender-Affirming Care,’ among others.

Andrew Giuliani is also promoting the conservative political organization Moms for Liberty, which “advocates against school curricula that mention LGBT rights, race and ethnicity, critical race theory, and discrimination.”

[Note: Prager U founder, Dennis Prager spoke at the 2023 Moms for Liberty Joyful Warriors National Summit.]

As seen in the clip below, which Giuliani reposted, protestors outside a Moms for Liberty meeting on the Upper East Side of Manhattan heckled him. He shouted back, “God bless Moms for liberty!”