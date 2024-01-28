MAGA Senate Candidate Drops Exploding Toilet Video, “She’s Gone Too Far”

MAGA loyalist Kari Lake, who contends that she didn’t lose the 2022 Arizona gubernatorial race to elected Democrat Katie Hobbs, is celebrating the replacement of Arizona GOP Chairman Jeff DeWit with Gina Swoboda.

[DeWit resigned last week after the release of a voice recording that seemed to suggest a bribe to Lake to drop out of the race.]

Swoboda, whom Lake and Donald Trump endorsed, is the executive director of the nonprofit organization Voter Reference Foundation, which according to The New York Times, “falsely claimed to have found huge discrepancies in voting records in a number of states” during the 2020 presidential election.

When the (now former) AZGOP Chair showed up at my home and attempted to bribe me, I went public with it right away, but the media didn’t believe me.



Now the “news” doesn’t know what to do with the Truth as it smacks them in the face.



It’s so much fun to watch the Fake News… https://t.co/pkKcsJ7QPO pic.twitter.com/D8QVnTByac — Kari Lake (@KariLake) January 28, 2024

Today, Lake posted a GIF of exploding public toilets and wrote: “When the (now former) AZGOP Chair showed up at my home and attempted to bribe me, I went public with it right away, but the media didn’t believe me. Now the ‘news’ doesn’t know what to do with the Truth as it smacks them in the face. It’s so much fun to watch the Fake News implode. Here’s live footage.”

Despite the alleged bribery scandal, not all Republicans are happy with the Lake, Trump, Swoboda maneuvering. News outlets including The Daily Beast reported that Lake was booed when she nominated Swoboda for the job in Phoenix. The Daily Mail quoted Vera Gebran, who ran for the state chair last year, about Lake’s hostile reception in Phoenix: “I think she was booed because of a perception that she’s gone too far.”