MAGA Congressman Tells Senate Republicans: “We Aren’t Listening”

by in Daily Edition | January 29, 2024

Rep. Byron Donalds

Rep. Byron Donalds, photo: United States Congress, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons

U.S. Representative Byron Donalds (R-FL) who serves Florida’s 19th Congressional District and on the House Committee on Financial Services and House Oversight Committee, appeared on Fox News today to discuss the ongoing political tug-of-war regarding securing the U.S.-Mexico border.

Donalds criticized Senate Republicans for negotiating with Democrats a “ham-handed deal that will help the Democrats save face.” The MAGA loyalist claims if it does become law, “nothing will change.”

The Congressman claimed: “This is why we don’t listen to Senate Republicans. This is why House Republicans have done a really tough job and a hard job in trying to find consensus amongst Republicans about what a good border security package looks like. We did that with HR-2.”

If Donalds did listen to Senate Republicans, he would hear a different story about the new Senate proposal’s provisions and effectiveness — as Senator James Lankford (R-OK) says below, “This [proposal] puts in mandatory pieces that haven’t been there in the past that make this administration actually enforce the law.”

Donalds reminds his followers that the House “passed HR2 263 days ago,” a measure that requires the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) to resume all activities related to constructing a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border that were underway or planned prior to January 20, 2021.

According to the White House, the H.R.2 – Secure the Border Act of 2023 “makes elements of our immigration system worse, not better” and “would cut off nearly all access to humanitarian protections in ways that are inconsistent with our Nation’s values and international obligations.”