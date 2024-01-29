MAGA Congressman Tells Senate Republicans: “We Aren’t Listening”

U.S. Representative Byron Donalds (R-FL) who serves Florida’s 19th Congressional District and on the House Committee on Financial Services and House Oversight Committee, appeared on Fox News today to discuss the ongoing political tug-of-war regarding securing the U.S.-Mexico border.

Donalds criticized Senate Republicans for negotiating with Democrats a “ham-handed deal that will help the Democrats save face.” The MAGA loyalist claims if it does become law, “nothing will change.”

There's a REASON we aren't listening to the Senate.



Their deal lets politicians save face & pat themselves on the back but NOTHING would change.



That's DOA in the House.



We're interested in REAL solutions.

We PASSED HR2 263 DAYS AGO.

HR2 protects America & migrants themselves. — Congressman Byron Donalds (@RepDonaldsPress) January 29, 2024

The Congressman claimed: “This is why we don’t listen to Senate Republicans. This is why House Republicans have done a really tough job and a hard job in trying to find consensus amongst Republicans about what a good border security package looks like. We did that with HR-2.”

If Donalds did listen to Senate Republicans, he would hear a different story about the new Senate proposal’s provisions and effectiveness — as Senator James Lankford (R-OK) says below, “This [proposal] puts in mandatory pieces that haven’t been there in the past that make this administration actually enforce the law.”

This backfired spectacularly.



FOX: Why give Biden this (win) in an election year?



Lankford then breaks down how the bill *would* solve a lot of the issues, and reminds the host that they all took an oath to the constitution, even in election years.



— Angry Staffer 🌻 (@Angry_Staffer) January 28, 2024

Donalds reminds his followers that the House “passed HR2 263 days ago,” a measure that requires the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) to resume all activities related to constructing a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border that were underway or planned prior to January 20, 2021.

According to the White House, the H.R.2 – Secure the Border Act of 2023 “makes elements of our immigration system worse, not better” and “would cut off nearly all access to humanitarian protections in ways that are inconsistent with our Nation’s values and international obligations.”