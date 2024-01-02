Liz Cheney Accuses Trump of “Lying About Evidence”

On the first day of the new year former President Donald Trump accused former U.S. Representative Liz Cheney (R-WY) of “illegally” deleting and destroying “most of the evidence” from the House Select Committee To Investigate the January 6 Attack on the United States Capitol, which Cheney led as Vice Chair. (Trump posted his accusation on his social media platform Truth Social.)

Trump claimed that the alleged missing evidence would prove that he ordered 10,000 National Guard troops to protect the Capitol before the insurrection. The final report of the Jan. 6 committee concluded that Trump “did not order the National Guard to protect the U.S. Capitol.”

This new rant is so unhinged, so completely delusional & so insane that if he actually believes *any* of this is real he needs to be immediately carted away to a psych ward. Even for him this is really crazy. He always finds new ways of showing how utterly terrified he is. pic.twitter.com/ijKkciYQ00 — Spiro’s Ghost (@AntiToxicPeople) January 2, 2024

Trump added to his current complaint against Cheney, in his signature all-caps: “THIS ACT OF EXTREME SABOTAGE MAKES IT IMPOSSIBLE FOR MY LAWYERS TO PROPERLY PREPARE FOR, AND PRESENT, A PROPER DEFENSE OF THEIR CLIENT, ME.”

On January 2, Cheney replied to Trump’s accusations on X: “Seems like someone is starting 2024 hangry. Donald Trump – you and your lawyers have had the J6 cmttee materials (linked below) plus the grand jury info & much more for months. Lying about the evidence in all caps won’t change the facts. A public trial will show it all.”