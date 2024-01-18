News, Politics, Entertainment, Celebrity, Culture

Lindsey Graham Says Melania Trump “Would Be the Dream of Any Parent”

by in Daily Edition | January 18, 2024

Former First Lady Melania Trump

Melania Trump, photo: The White House from Washington, DC, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons

Former President Donald Trump did get to attend funeral services for his mother-in-law Amalija Knavs, with his wife Melania Trump, their son, Barron Trump, and Trump father-in-law Viktor Knavs, at the Episcopalian church in Palm Beach, Florida, The Church of Bethesda by the Sea.

U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC), who has endorsed Trump in the 2024 GOP Primary, let his constituents know on X that he too attended the memorial services for Knavs.

Graham, who said it was a “privilege” to attend the service reported: “Melania’s tribute to her mother was eloquent and touching. It would be the dream of any parent to have their child feel about them the way Melania felt about her mother.”

The former First Lady is quoted eulogizing her mother during the service today: “With her beauty and impeccable sense of style she turned heads. But it was her unwavering dedication and hard work that made her exceptional.”

The grieving daughter added, “She showered [Barron] with affection, illuminating his world with love, tender care and unwavering devotion.”

Sen. Graham also noted that “Amalija came to the U.S. as an immigrant and built an incredible life that truly epitomizes the American dream” and “She and Viktor accomplished a lot in the Land of the Free.”