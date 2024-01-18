GOP Senator Admits “I Fear the Candidacy of Nikki Haley”

U.S. Senator Rand Paul (R-KY) has not official announced his endorsement of GOP frontrunner Donald Trump but he has been “teasing” his opinions regarding the 2024 Republican Primary.

Prior to the Iowa Caucus, Paul wrote on X: “I’ve been watching the GOP Primary closely for a while now, and I like various aspects of several candidates – Republicans like President Donald Trump, Governor Ron DeSantis, and Vivek Ramaswamy.” (After Trump won the caucus, Ramaswamy suspended his presidential campaign and swiftly endorsed Trump.)

Rand added: “I’m interested in the ideas of some independents too, such as Bobby Kennedy. As I look over the field, I don’t think I yet have a first choice, but I do know one thing: count me in as Never Nikki.”

The Paul Rand for U.S. Senate campaign has funded a ‘Never Nikki’ website where one can sign-up for email updates and opportunities for visitors to donate to Rand’s campaign.

Nikki Haley is from the wing of the party that's the opposite of everything I believe in. This is sort of the McConnell-McCain, Dick Cheney wing that says deficits don't matter and the border of Ukraine is more important than US border. #NeverNikki https://t.co/D6XjVCPiAm — Rand Paul (@RandPaul) January 18, 2024

During an interview with the conservative media outlet Newsmax on Wednesday, Paul said: “I fear the candidacy of Nikki Haley, and I think…she would be someone who comes in and immediately works with the Democrats to allow their agenda to go through. And I think that would be bad for America.”

Paul, who says Haley is “more concerned with Ukraine’s border than she is with our southern border,” compares the former South Carolina governor and presidential candidate to Republican Senators including Mitch McConnell and the late John McCain, who are considered (relatively) bipartisan leaders in D.C.

Rand’s “Never Nikki” campaign is an easy fit for MAGA politicians. As seen in the photo below, Trump-endorsed Cameron Hamilton, who’s running for Congress in Virginia’s 7th District — the seat held by Democrat Rep. Abigail Spanberger who is now running for Governor — proudly wears a “Never Nikki” t-shirt (and carries a Don’t Tread on Me mug).

Rand reposted the photo and captioned it, “Gotta love it.”