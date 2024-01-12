House Democrats Mock James Comer With Facepalm Photo

For a year the House Oversight Committee, chaired by James Comer, and the House Judiciary Committee, chaired by Jim Jordan, have led a tag team effort to shake down what the two Congressmen have repeatedly referred to as the “Biden crime family.”

Their strategy has been a focus on the questionable business practices of Hunter Biden, the troubled and ethically compromised son of President Joe Biden. Hunter Biden’s past represents a sort of rainbow that MAGA Republicans hope will lead them to their pot of gold — that is, to some sort of corruption by the senior Biden.

This is critical, because it is evidently part of the GOP mandate to try to offset the alleged criminality of former President Donald Trump, the GOP frontrunner who is currently facing 91 criminal counts including trying to steal the last election.

Yet so far, Comer and Jordan have managed mostly only innuendo to hurl at President Biden, despite their investigative efforts. So when Hunter Biden arrived at a committee hearing this week where his noncompliance with a subpoena was on the agenda, MAGA got mad.

Nancy Mace railed against the younger Biden, saying his presence was “spitting in the face” of the committee.

Mace also dropped an accusation that Hunter was an example of “white privilege” — a knock that got Mace lectures from both sides of the aisle, with Democratic Representative Jasmine Crockett slamming Mace and arch conservative Charlie Kirk doing the same.

MAGA Republicans continue to pursue baseless impeachment stunts when a government shutdown is imminent.



What are they actually doing to better the lives of the American people? pic.twitter.com/9BDpsu1z7F — House Judiciary Dems (@HouseJudiciary) January 12, 2024

But Democrats — especially those on the Committee — meanwhile delighted in Comer’s pain. The House Judiciary Dems shared the photo above, showing an abject Comer covering his face in what is surely frustration and, the Dems imply, also shame.

Oversight Committee Ranking Member Jamie Raskin shared the following, writing “House Republicans have made blatantly clear that their commanding legislative priority is to deliver on President Trump’s demands for political retribution.”