GOP Congressman Calls Judge “The Worst”

Congressman Jim Jordan (R-OH) reported on Wednesday that former President Donald Trump had asked Judge Arthur Engoron to delay the closing arguments in his civil case in New York after the loss of his mother-in-law, Amalija Knavs. Jordan called the judge’s rejection of the request “disgusting.”

[Note: Judge Engoron replied to the request saying while he was “sorry to hear the sad news” the request was denied and told Trump’s legal team, “Please tell Mr. Trump that I am sorry.”]

Fellow die-hard MAGA congressman Byron Donalds (R-FL) also disapproved of Engoron’s decision and claimed: “Judge Engoron is the worst. Trump just wants to be supportive and console Melania Trump after the loss of her mother. Any husband would want to do the same. The judge is a joke, and this trial is a farce!”

Note: The day after Trump’s mother-in-law died on January 9, he was on a stage in Des Moines, Iowa for his scheduled town hall meeting with Fox News.

Trump had reportedly requested a three-week delay in the trial, with his lawyer, Chris Kise, asking the Court “to postpone the date for closing argument until on or after January 29, 2024.” Big dates on Trump’s upcoming political calendar include the Iowa Caucus on January 15 and the GOP New Hampshire primary on January 23.

Also, on January 16, Trump faces another trial to determine damages in writer E. Jean Carroll’s defamation case against Trump which is scheduled to begin in New York.