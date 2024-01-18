Fmr. White House Advisor Says Everyone in Davos Thinks Trump Will Be Re-Elected

Anthony Scaramucci, the former Goldman Sachs investment banker and Donald Trump’s short-lived White House Director of Communications (July 21-July 31, 2017) is reporting from the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

The current Trump critic reported yesterday: “There are three reasons Trump’s not going to be president, and the first is that everyone here thinks he’s going to be president again. Don’t worry about the other two.”

Fellow Trump critic, Harvard legal scholar Laurence Tribe, is amplifying Scaramucci’s report by re-sharing it on X.

Don’t worry about the other two. — Laurence Tribe 🇺🇦 ⚖️ (@tribelaw) January 18, 2024

Note: In 2017, Scaramucci spoke at the World Economic Forum as the representative for the Trump transition team. At that time, he told reporters that he saw Trump “very differently than maybe you guys see him. My bet is there’s an arbitrage spread between how you guys see him and how I see him, and that’s going to close.”

He added: “My job is to get you to see him and think about him the way we do — meaning his staff, his family members, his sons, who I have a great relationship with, his daughter.”

Scaramucci isn’t so sanguine on Trump’s fortunes now. Nor, evidently, has he changed his mind about the ineptness of the so-called “global elite” and their inability to see things clearly. Back in 2017, Scaramucci reprimanded them for not being able to see the Trump he saw. In 2024, he thinks they still can’t, only it’s reversed. In 2017 Scarumucci saw Trump as a winner and they didn’t; in 2024 the global elite’s certitude that Trump will win the Presidency again is just more proof — in Scarumucci’s mind — that they’re wrong and he won’t.