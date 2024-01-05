Father of Parkland School Shooting Victim Drops F-Bomb on Nikki Haley

During her CNN Town Hall meeting, GOP Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley was asked for her opinion on gun restrictions. She replied, “I’m a concealed gun permit holder myself. And I can tell you that we can go and take away a certain kind of gun today, and that would make you feel better today. But a week from now, there would be another shooting.”

The Biden-Harris HQ account on X is recirculating the video (below) with the caption: “Asked about today’s deadly school shooting, Haley says people just want to pass common sense gun reform measures to ‘feel better.'”

Asked about today’s deadly school shooting, Haley says people just want to pass common sense gun reform measures to “feel better” pic.twitter.com/pVFa72FTKB — Biden-Harris HQ (@BidenHQ) January 5, 2024

Fred Guttenberg, father of the late Jaime Guttenberg, who at age 14 was one of the 17 people killed at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida in 2018, replied: “What the f*&k is wrong with you Nikki Haley. I want to pass common sense gun reforms to stop parents from visiting children at the cemetery because of gun violence.” He included a photo: “This is my daughter Jaime, murdered in the Parkland school shooting.”

The 17-year-old perpetrator of the Parkland High School Shooting (the deadliest mass shooting at a high school in U.S. history), used an AR-15-style semi-automatic rifle and multiple magazines when he killed 17 people and injured an additional 17.

This week while Haley was in Iowa campaigning, a 17-year-old student of Perry High School in Perry, Iowa, who was armed with “a pump-action shotgun and a small caliber handgun,” killed a sixth-grade student and injured five other people on campus. (The high school and middle school share a campus.)

We have to secure our schools the same way we secure our airports. — Nikki Haley (@NikkiHaley) January 5, 2024

At the CNN Town Hall meeting, Haley said: “We have to secure our schools the same way we secure our airports.”