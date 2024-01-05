Danica Patrick Gets Into Politics With RFK Jr. For “Deep State” Action

While NFL quarterback Aaron Rodgers is making headlines for inappropriately mentioning late night talk show host Jimmy Kimmel on The Pat McAfee Show, Rodgers’s ex-girlfriend, retired IndyCar professional racing driver Danica Patrick is speaking her mind, too. Rodgers (then with the Green Bay Packers) and Patrick were in a relationship from 2018 to 2020.

With the photos below — of Patrick making former Fox News host Tucker Carlson laugh on the set of his show, and smiling with independent “anti-vaxxer” presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. at the F1 in Vegas (be sure swipe!) — Patrick writes: “At [sic] just like that…. I’m into politics.”

Patrick reveals that she’s “steered clear” of politics while a professional athlete due to her sponsors, “But after talking to Tucker today it became more clear why I am interested.”

Below is a video of Patrick interviewing RFK, Jr. on her podcast, ‘Pretty Intense.’ She captioned it: “More deep state truth from Kennedy.”

Patrick elaborated about her recent dive into politics: “People should be able to live their lives however they want to in my opinion, as long as it’s not hurting anyone else. However, that’s the problem now. Whether it’s our food, skies, schools, free speech, media, or privacy… it is affecting my world and just about everyone else’s on a daily basis.”

That’s six things Patrick lists as being problematic, as she joins the group of conservative critics who claim the world is falling apart while, as the Times reports: “Life expectancy, literacy and standards of living have all risen to historic highs. Also steadily declining in recent decades: hunger, child mortality, and extreme poverty.”

