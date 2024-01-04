Adam Schiff Slams GOP’s “Willful Blindness, Hypocrisy” On Trump China Money

Few Democrats have been as targeted by MAGA as Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA), who wears his resistance as a badge of honor. As former Chair of the House Intelligence Committee, Schiff pursued allegations of collusion between Donald Trump‘s presidential campaign and Russia, earning him Trump’s enduring enmity and, later, censure by his GOP House colleagues.

Schiff has left his reaction to that censure as his pinned post on X, vowing to define himself largely by the enemies he has made. In 2017, speaking about the suspected Trump-Russia collusion — which the then-president famously called a “hoax” — Schiff implied Americans should be concerned about Trump’s priorities, and whether his primary interest was the success of the American people.

“We need to make sure that our president is operating not in his personal best interests,” Schiff said, “and not because he’s worried about what the Russians might have, but because what he is doing is in America’s best interest.”

New revelations published this week by Democrats on the House Oversight Committee called out multiple business interests Trump maintained outside the Oval Office, asserting that Trump’s extensive web of financial interests while he was President saw him collect at “least $7.8 million from foreign entities in 20 countries” while in office, with the funds coming from “some of the most corrupt nations on earth.” (The report lists “China, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Kuwait, and Malaysia.”)

Donald Trump’s businesses received at least $7.8 million from foreign entities while he was president.



Yet Republicans in Congress will say nothing, all while accusing President Biden of the same — without evidence.



Their brand: willful blindness and hypocrisy. — Adam Schiff (@RepAdamSchiff) January 4, 2024

Schiff was swift to comment on the Trump revelations, which emanate from the same Committee whose Chairman James Comer (R-KY) has worked for a year to find evidence of corruption by President Joe Biden. Schiff underscores that despite the Trump revelations and the attendant accusations of a violation of the emoluments clause, Republicans “will say nothing, all while accusing President Biden of the same — without evidence.”

Schiff slams the partisanship, writing “Their brand: willful blindness and hypocrisy.”