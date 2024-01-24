Ann Coulter Amplifies Matt Gaetz Criticism, “The Single Most Idiotic” Thing

U.S. Representative Matt Gaetz (R-FL) reacted to Donald Trump winning the 2024 GOP Iowa Caucus by saying: “This is the blue collar realignment of the Republican Party and what I can tell you is for every Karen we lose, there’s a Julio and a Jamal ready to sign up for the MAGA movement.”

The MAGA loyalist has been criticized for his sweeping take on Republican voters as the state of Iowa is, according to the U.S. Census, 89.8 percent White.

The “realignment” Gaetz claims to see, with a bigger tent for GOP voters, “bodes well for our ability to be more diverse and to be more durable as we head into not only the rest of the primary contest, but also the general election.”

The Congressman’s portrayal of a big tent GOP — based on Trump’s success with white rural Iowans — drew snickers from conservative political pundit Ann Coulter. Coulter, who endorsed Florida Governor Ron DeSantis for president, is amplifying an article critical of Gaetz’s theory that Trump’s campaign needs to focus on Black and Latino voters.

<<Inside word has it that Gaetz was dared to follow up a victory that showed Trump’s popularity among working-class whites by uttering the single most idiotic and least relevant thing imaginable.>>https://t.co/s3Tw4Ceqpc — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) January 24, 2024

She pulled out this quote and republished it on X: “Inside word has it that Gaetz was dared to follow up a victory that showed Trump’s popularity among working-class whites by uttering the single most idiotic and least relevant thing imaginable.”

Note: The state of New Hampshire (where Trump won the Republican Primary on Tuesday) has an even larger population of White residents: 92.6 percent (with 4.6 percent Latino/Hispanic and 2 percent Black/African American).

The next GOP primary is scheduled for February 24 in Nikki Haley’s home state of South Carolina, where the population is more diverse: 68.9 percent White; 26.3 Black/African American; and 6.6 Latino/Hispanic.