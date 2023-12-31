Trump Floats Idea That Twitter Stopped Him on January 6

Former President Donald Trump ‘ReTruthed’ a post by MAGA favorite DC_Draino that suggests Twitter — before it was owned by Elon Musk and renamed X — purposely deleted one of the then-President’s January 6 tweets in order to “frame him for their narrative.”

Part of the idea DC_Draino presents is that Trump was considering invoking the Insurrection Act on the day of the Capitol riots, but that Twitter’s action prevented him from doing so. The account asks provocatively “What if they were trying to limit his ability to activate the Insurrection Act?”

[NOTE: The Insurrection Act allows the president to deploy the military domestically and use it for civilian law enforcement.]

At the core of Trump’s assertion that Twitter actually had the power to interfere with the president’s power is the false premise that an invocation of the Insurrection Act requires that a “dispersal request precede the calling forth of troops.” DC_Draino suggests that Twitter’s action foiled that dispersal request, thereby denying Trump the ability to proceed.

But as “SCOTUS nerd” and Texas Law Professor Steve Vladeck points out, responding to journalist Kyle Cheney‘s post about Trump’s latest “nonsense” idea: “This cockamamie new theory depends upon a factually incorrect understanding of what it takes to trigger the Insurrection Act. Congress removed the (original statutory) requirement that a dispersal request *precede* the calling forth of troops in …1795.”

It remains unknown whether Trump ever considered invoking the Insurrection Act on January 6, though there is wide belief that doing so would have triggered his supporters and groups like the Oath Keepers who played a role in the Capitol riots.

Cheney makes another seemingly self-evident point about an American president’s available communication tools, which are virtually limitless — and certainly not limited to Twitter. “For one thing,” Cheney writes, “the president doesn’t need Twitter to be able to issue a public warning.”