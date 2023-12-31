Joe Rogan Show Forgives Trump Who “Messed Up His Words”

Podcaster and political influencer Joe Rogan ended a long harangue about President Joe Biden‘s alleged mental unfitness for office after his own producer showed him — during the show — that the video clip Rogan presented as proof of Biden’s mental incompetence was actually Biden mocking Donald Trump, who had really said what Rogan called disqualifying.

In the real clip, which Rogan unambiguously interpreted through his anti-Biden filter, Biden was ridiculing Trump’s claim that Continental Army seized the “all the airports” during the Revolutionary War.

When Rogan believes this was Biden’s mistake (airports? 1775?), he says “it’s insane,” and suggests Americans “pull him.”

Rogan says of Biden and his alleged airport gaffe: “if you had any other job and you talked like that they would go, ‘hey, you’re done.'”

But when, moments later, Rogan learns it was Trump’s mistake, not Biden’s, the mistake is no longer disqualifying — even though it is the same error.

Listening to Trump, not Biden, talk about 18th century airports, Rogan laughs and forgives the GOP front runner Trump, “oh okay, so he f’d up.”

His chat partner in the studio, guest Bo Nickal, an MMA fighter, is even more forgiving, maintaining that with Trump “you can tell, like, it sounds a little different” and that Trump just “messed up his words.”

In a searingly ironic moment, the next statement delivered to Rogan’s listeners — who number in the millions — is from Nickal, who says: “that’s the thing about media these days, you’ve got to look into it.” As one commenter writes: “You ARE the media, Joe.”