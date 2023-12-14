Sarah Palin Offers To Caddie for PGA “Black Sheep” Golfer

PGA Tour golf professional John Daly appeared on Tucker Carlson‘s podcast (Episode 50). As the former Fox News anchor said of Daly: “He doesn’t look, act or think like pretty much anyone else in the game. And that’s exactly why we wanted to talk to him.”

Daly, 57, who won two majors in his prime and who’s currently playing on the PGA Champions Tour, is known for being open about his political views. When Carlson asks the Republican golfer, “Do you think you’ve got the majority view among golfers?” Daly replies, “Yeah, I think all of us on the tours and everything all want daddy Trump back.”

I’ll caddie! #golfer @PGA_JohnDaly omgosh I LOVE the black sheep in prim & proper golf land❤️💪 Was a Daly fan before being a Daly fan was cool! @TuckerCarlson @TuckerOriginals @PGATOUR https://t.co/RTRTuB7DT5 — Sarah Palin (@SarahPalinUSA) December 12, 2023

[Note: Daly admits that his opinions on issues including the Biden administration’s handling of immigration at the U.S. border (“I heard they’re giving them voting cards when they come in”) may be not be true. He adds: “I don’t know if it’s true but that’s what I’ve heard.”]

When fellow MAGA loyalist Sarah Palin watched the episode, she replied: “I’ll caddie!” The former Alaska governor and 2008 Republican vice presidential nominee added “omgosh I LOVE the black sheep in prim & proper golf land. Was a Daly fan before being a Daly fan was cool!”

As seen in the photo collage above, Palin spent time in the White House during the Trump presidency with other celebrity MAGA supporters including singers Kid Rock and Ted Nugent and comedian Roseanne Barr.