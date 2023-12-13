Congressman Slams Impeachment — MAGA Doing “What They Couldn’t Do On January 6”

U.S. Congressman Jim McGovern (D-MA) took to the House floor to flay his Republican colleagues, excoriating the GOP-led impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden, saying it has nothing to do with the President and everything to do with a Republican Party that has become “radicalized and extreme.” McGovern said of Speaker Mike Johnson and his GOP counterparts that “they are going to try to impeach President Biden despite the fact that there is no evidence against him at all.”

McGovern says the Biden impeachment attempt is a method for MAGA Republicans to accomplish “what they couldn’t do on January 6,” calling the inquiry an “extreme political stunt” designed to install Trump despite his having lost the election.

Carl von Clausewitz, the 19th century military strategist, famously said that “war is a continuation of politics by other means.” In a similar manner, McGovern here asserts that impeachment is a continuation of the insurrection of January 6, perpetrated by the same actors and meant to achieve the same end.

I took the floor today to debunk Republicans' bogus impeachment sham. After a year of wasting time and money, their own investigation, their own witnesses, their own internal documents have proven only one thing: @POTUS Biden is a man of honesty & integrity who follows the law. pic.twitter.com/qdh2IVR700 — Rep. Jim McGovern (@RepMcGovern) December 13, 2023

[NOTE: To back up his assertion about revenge, McGovern might use former President Donald Trump‘s take, as Trump said earlier this year of the GOP’s efforts to impeach Biden: “I think had they not done it to me — and I’m very popular, they like me and I like them, the Republican Party — perhaps you wouldn’t have it being done to them.” Trump, of course, was twice impeached, largely by Democrats.]

McGovern’s speech was amplified by the Biden-Harris campaign online, which shared it pulling out a quote that the campaign has been trying to get across in its messaging: “The Republican Party works for Donald Trump, not for you,” McGovern said. “They want to hide the truth because they know their whole impeachment inquiry is a sham.”