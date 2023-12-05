Rachel Maddow Amplifies Elise Stefanik Accusation: “She Abandoned All Principle”

Ousted OG Republican Congresswoman Liz Cheney is trying to pull the GOP back from what she sees as a disastrous Trumpian precipice — and her target is not only the former President, but the MAGA cast of Trump enablers in the House and Senate.

In her new book, Cheney excoriates her former colleagues for their Trump fealty. Former Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy‘s trip to Mar-A-Lago on bended knee gets predictably harsh Cheney treatment, just as McCarthy’s fellow MAGA adherent Elise Stefanik (R-NY) get pilloried for what Cheney characterizes as Stefanik’s unscrupulous servitude.

Cheney: I had heard this complaint from Stefanik who told me because of my vote to impeach people were writing letters to the editors of her newspapers criticizing her and asking her why she hadn't taken the same stand that I had. pic.twitter.com/459ig7tNgA — Acyn (@Acyn) December 5, 2023

Amplifying Cheney’s accusations, MSNBC star Rachel Maddow quotes the former Congresswoman’s brutal character assassination of an “angry” Stefanik.

Maddow reads an excerpt from Cheney’s book about how Stefanik complained to Cheney about her constituents disappointment that she, the congresswoman from New York, hadn’t take the same kind of “principled stand” against Donald Trump that Cheney had after January 6.

“Many of us who had known Elise,” Cheney writes, “since before she abandoned all principle were curious about how she had lost her sense of right and wrong.”