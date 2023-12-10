Matt Gaetz Says He Expects Trump, Giuliani Will Go To Prison After Biden Re-Election

Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) gave a rousing speech at the New York Young Republican Club that appears to have stimulated Democrats online more than Republicans in the hall. Gaetz, as one of the keynote speakers, attempted to make light of the current legal troubles of some of the major players in the GOP — or what Gaetz described as “all the MAGA talent in the room.”

Gaetz listed that roster for those gathered in midtown Manhattan, shouting out Rudy Giuliani, Bernie Kerik, former President Donald Trump, Steve Bannon, and more, celebrating the fact that they were at this moment “all under one roof.”

Then Gaetz went for the joke — one with non-jocular controversial underpinnings — saying: “If Joe Biden is elected, that roof will be known as Cell Block A.” In other words, as Gaetz sees it, unless Trump defeats Biden and, as he has promised, obstructs the proceedings of the Justice Department, all that “MAGA talent” is going to jail. Gaetz waited, but roaring applause did not follow his punchline.

But online, Democrats noticed Gaetz’s prediction. As commentator Keith Olbermann quipped, “Gaetz now doing campaign speeches for Biden.”

The Biden campaign has been amplifying numerous Republicans who they see as making their case, most recently a post of ousted House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) — a Gaetz enemy — claiming Republicans look like a “restrictive country club.”

Here is the entire broadcast of the event, which culminated in a speech by Trump, the leading GOP candidate for president. Trump is also, as Gaetz alludes to but doesn’t mention, currently indicted on 91 criminal charges.