Democrat Congressman Uses Trump Rhetoric Against MAGA, “It’s Crazy”

Congressman Robert Garcia (D-CA) put his own spin on House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries’s assessment this week that the MAGA contingent in Congress is run by an “organized crime boss” operating out of Palm Beach, Florida.

Astonished that so many House Republicans have been willing to get behind the Joe Biden impeachment inquiry, despite the inability so far of MAGA Congressmen James Comer and Jim Jordan to name the crime for which they are investigating the President, Garcia points the finger directly at former President Donald Trump saying: “it’s crazy… this person is a criminal and a con man and he controls half of Congress.”

Rep. @RobertGarcia: Trump controls House Republicans. They are MAGA extremists who do whatever he says. It’s crazy, a con man controls half of Congress pic.twitter.com/5Ut3wxirqZ — Biden-Harris HQ (@BidenHQ) December 17, 2023

Garcia joins most of his fellow House Democrats in loudly hitting out at House Speaker and alleged marionette Mike Johnson — and his powerful puppeteer, Trump.

“At the end of the day,” Garcia says, “we have a candidate for president, Donald Trump, who essentially is telling folks he wants to be a dictator as president — that should lose him the election alone… He’s actually trying to destroy — state legislature by state legislature — the way people actually are able to vote.”

Rep. @RobertGarcia: We have a candidate for president, Donald Trump, who is telling us he wants to be a dictator. He wants to roll back voting rights. We have to elect candidates who support democracy and reelect President Biden pic.twitter.com/6EwpUkevZL — Biden-Harris HQ (@BidenHQ) December 17, 2023

Taking a line directly from Trump’s rhetoric, Garcia says Trump’s enablers in Congress are “trying to destroy our country as we know it.” (Trump often accuses those on the political left of trying to “destroy our country.”)

[Note: The Biden-Harris campaign shared these two Garcia segments on its X channel.]