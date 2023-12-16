U.S. Congressman Gets Personal On Donald Trump’s “Predilection” For Rape

Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD) has been one of former President Donald Trump‘s most stalwart antagonists, with some of Raskin’s most passionate House floor speeches denouncing what he characterizes as the GOP’s disingenuous machinations to shield Trump from justice — and obfuscate his alleged crimes with in-kind accusations against Joe Biden — having been given while Raskin was wearing a colorful bandana on his head after surrendering his hair to chemotherapy during cancer treatment.

Congressman Raskin’s cancer is now in remission, but his attacks on Trump are not. Talking with MSNBC, Raskin expressed fury at the latest GOP tactic to catapult Trump back into office — an impeachment inquiry into President Biden that Raskin assails as baseless. (The impeachment charge is in place to address “high crimes and misdemeanors,” yet Biden’s accusers have not named his alleged crime(s), as Raskin — and other Democrats — are shouting from the rooftops.)

And since the attacks on Biden are personal, Raskin is getting personal in his attacks on Trump, whom House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) called an “organized crime boss” this week, running the House MAGA movement from the mansion at Mar-a-Lago.

[NOTE: Trump himself indicated he had deputized the MAGA House members to exact revenge, saying in September: “I think had they not done [impeachment] to me — and I’m very popular, they like me and I like them, the Republican Party — perhaps you wouldn’t have it being done to them.”]

Raskin: When Donald Trump says he has immunity for whatever he does as a former President.. does that mean he can go and rape people as we know he might have some predilection to do and he can’t be prosecuted because he’s immunized against everything? pic.twitter.com/J0WwoJEGYI — Acyn (@Acyn) December 14, 2023

In his deeply personal criticism, Raskin alludes to the fact that a judge in Trump’s E. Jean Carroll defamation lawsuit found the allegation that Trump had committed rape was “substantially true.”

Raskin, who is a lawyer, excoriated Trump’s claims of presidential immunity in the criminal cases against him, saying the immunity defense is untenable, asking whether Trump could “shoot somebody” and not be prosecuted? “He can rape people, as we know he might have some predilection to do, and not be prosecuted?” Raskin asked.

“He’s immunized against everything? Conspiracy to overthrow the government, steal documents?” Raskin pondered. “I mean it’s absurd.”