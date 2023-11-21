White House Advisor Mocks GOP Impeachment Push, After Trump Meets Speaker Johnson

Politico’s House of Representatives scribe Jordain Carney reports: “House GOP nearing a decision on pursuing Biden impeachment articles,” adding that James Comer, Jim Jordan and company “want to wrap up nearly all depositions this year and make call as soon as January.”

The reporting of an accelerated time table on an impeachment inquiry — one that House Speaker Mike Johnson inherited from ousted Speaker Kevin McCarthy, who authorized it without a vote — comes in the wake of Johnson visiting Mar-a-Lago to meet with former President Donald Trump, the GOP 2024 frontrunner for president.

[NOTE: Trump’s recent statements on Republicans’ pursuit of a Biden impeachment don’t include insinuations about Biden’s alleged criminal activity but instead focus on payback: “They did it to me,” Trump said. “And had they not done it to me, I think, and nobody officially said this, but I think had they not done it to me … perhaps you wouldn’t have it being done to them.”]

Senior Advisor to White House Counsel’s Office and White House spokesman Ian Sams responded to the news of the House’s renewed impeachment push as it wasn’t news.

Implying that GOP action on impeachment has been delayed by a lack of evidence, not a lack of will, Sams posted a collage of headlines which he said resulted from the GOP’s year’s worth of investigations and which represented a “mountain of evidence disproving their lies.”

REMINDER: After an entire year of investigating, they have turned up zero evidence of wrongdoing by President Biden — and a mountain of evidence disproving their lies. https://t.co/2zNspa22Sh pic.twitter.com/pDn5jEfUpc — Ian Sams (@IanSams46) November 21, 2023

Sams recently posted a letter from Richard Sauber, Special Counsel to the President, accusing Rep. Jordan and Rep. Comer, chairs respectively of the House Judiciary Committee and the House Oversight Committee, of “improperly weaponizing the oversight powers of Congress” in a feckless pursuit of Biden.