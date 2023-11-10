U.S. Congressman Slams Attack on Taylor Swift, Predicts House Flip

Rep. Ted Lieu (D-CA) predicts that Republicans are on a road to obsolescence, continually coming out on the “wrong side of history.”

Citing the recent failure of abortion bans at the state level — after the Dobbs SCOTUS decision returned power to the states — Lieu says the GOP is endangering its fractious legislative majority and asserts that Democrats will “flip the House” in 2024.

Taking aim at Ronna McDaniel, chair of the Republican National Committee, Lieu says she and the GOP fundamentally misunderstand what’s happening in these abortion votes.

Saying it’s a policy issue and not a case of insufficient messaging, Lieu taunts: “Get it?”

Dear @GOPChairwoman: Republicans want government to decide who can get an abortion. Democrats want women to have the freedom to make that personal decision.



This is not a messaging issue, it’s a policy issue. And Republicans are on the wrong side of history and policy. Get it? https://t.co/yr9onvGCpW — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) November 10, 2023

The Congressman’s mention in the tweet below of MAGA attacking Taylor Swift concerns MAGA adherents like Turning Point founder Charlie Kirk and self-appointed “prophet” Hank Kunneman, who has accused Swift of performing “satanic rituals” and of pushing vaccines as part of her relationship with Travis Kelce, the football star who has promoted the pharmaceutical giant Pfizer in ads.

MAGA Republicans:



1. Want to ban abortion nationwide.



2. Hate on the LGBTQ community.



3. And now MAGA folks are attacking Taylor Swift.



Democrats will flip the House next year. https://t.co/ZhJoXzNKZQ — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) November 10, 2023

“If you look at her concerts man,” Kunneman says of Swift, “she does Satanic rituals and witchcraft. Why would you want to put that stuff in your home?” The video has been viewed 50,000 times on RightWingWatch alone.

Kirk characterized Swift’s fans, saying: “All the Swifties want is swift abortion…We act as if [Swift] is like Mother Mary or something. Newsflash, she ain’t Mother Mary.”

Lieu, looking at Swift’s record-breaking concert sales, album sales, and movie sales, appears to be on to something in this case when he says the RNC is going “against history.”