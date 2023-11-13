Trump Threatens Special Counsel With Incarceration In “Mental Institution”

Using his favorite nickname for the Special Counsel prosecuting three indictments against him, former President Donald Trump predicted with his customary rage that “deranged” Jack Smith (“and all the rest of the Radical Left Zealots and Thugs”) will end up in a “Mental Institution.”

Trump writes, in full: “Deranged Jack Smith, Andrew Weissmann, Lisa Monaco, the ‘team of losers and misfits’”’ from CREW, and all the rest of the Radical Left Zealots and Thugs who have been working illegally for years to ‘take me down,’ will end up, because of their suffering from a horrible disease, TRUMP DERANGEMENT SYNDROME (TDS!), in a Mental Institution by the time my next term as President is successfully completed. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!”

The former President’s rhetoric has become more violent and threatening as the court dates loom in his four separate cases, three federal and one state case in Georgia, which together charge Trump with 91 criminal charges in total. (He was already in court last week in New York testifying in an additional civil case, accusing him of fraud in his business affairs.)

Over the weekend, Trump again threatened retribution in a possible second term for anyone who is against him, including the “vermin” in the country, a word closely associated with Hitler’s antisemitic rhetoric.

“We pledge to you that we will root out the communists, Marxists, fascists and the radical left thugs that live like vermin within the confines of our country that lie and steal and cheat on elections,” Trump said in a campaign speech in New Hampshire.

Here's Trump echoing Adolf Hitler during his rally yesterday saying he will "root out the communist, Marxist, fascist and the radical left thugs that live like vermin within the confines of our country…" pic.twitter.com/t9Gjq7yfub — MeidasTouch (@MeidasTouch) November 12, 2023

The Monday post threatening his antagonists with time in a mental institution due to their “Trump Derangement Syndrome” — a “horrible disease” — continues the former President’s slash-and-burn campaign of grievance and retribution.

It is hard to discern how many Americans feel as aggrieved as Trump, or how many support the notion that he is being unjustly persecuted. There are certainly many who do. It may be instructive to note that the post garnered fewer than 8,000 likes during its first hour live, a far cry from how his tweets once performed, though Truth Social is a much smaller network than X (formerly Twitter) and Trump’s last post on X — his mug shot — did get 1.7 million likes, or hearts.