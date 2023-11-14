‘The View’ Co-Host Confirms Similar Trump Threat After Leaked Video

The View co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin worked in Donald Trump‘s White House in 2020, when Trump was the fairly elected President of the United States. When she was told by Trump’s Chief of Staff that Trump planned to stay in the White House despite having lost the 2020 election to President-elect Joe Biden, Griffin chose democracy, she says, and reports, “I gave my resignation the next day.”

“Make no mistake,” writes Griffin, a conservative voice on the ABC talk show, “Trump & his chief lieutenants were trying to unlawfully & unconstitutionally remain in power despite losing the election.”

The then-White House Chief of Staff said nearly the identical thing to me on Dec 3rd of 2020. I gave my resignation the next day.



Make no mistake: Trump & his chief lieutenants were trying to unlawfully & unconstitutionally remain in power despite losing the election. https://t.co/Rm63VYyftX — Alyssa Farah Griffin (@Alyssafarah) November 13, 2023

What Chief of Staff Mark Meadows said to Griffin three years ago is relevant because Griffin says her experience matches testimony given by former Trump campaign lawyer Jenna Ellis, who says that Trump Deputy Chief of Staff for Communications Dan Scavino told her after the election that “the boss is not going to leave under any circumstances. We are just going to stay in power.”

Griffin says she was told “nearly the identical thing” in December of 2020.

Griffin’s story doesn’t directly corroborate Ellis’s testimony, but it lends credence and adds plausibility to Ellis’s report about what she was told. Both Meadows and Scavino served the Trump administration until the end, which did — despite these dire threats — occur on January 20, 2021.

Speculation abounds as to which party leaked Ellis’s proffer testimony, arrived at as part of her plea settlement. Prosecutors said they were not behind the leak, which they called “clearly intended to intimidate witnesses in this case, subjecting them to harassment and threats prior to trial.”

The remaining defendants in the Fulton County election interference conspiracy case had access to the videos. Portions of proffer testimony by other defendants who made plea deals — Sidney Powell, Kenneth Chesebro, and Scott Hall — were also leaked.