Marjorie Taylor Greene Releases Image of “Bludgeoned” Jan 6er in Prison

After House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) released additional video from the Capitol on January 6, 2021, Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) asked Johnson to create a new Jan. 6 select committee which would subpoena the original committee members including Select Committee Vice Chair Liz Cheney (R-WY) and fellow Republican member Adam Kinzinger (R-IL), as well as former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), among others. Greene writes, “Releasing the tapes is not enough!”

More than 1,100 people have been charged in connection to the Capitol insurrection, during which more than 100 police were injured.

With the unaccredited image below — of a white man wearing a red baseball hat (a signature accessory of MAGA loyalists) barefoot, shackled and sitting on a bare prison floor, Greene defends Jan. 6ers who have either pleaded guilty or been found guilty of crimes and are serving time in prison, and writes: “Most walked in the damn capitol through open doors and harmed nothing.”

Everyone knows the truth about Jan 6th.



Most walked in the damn capitol through open doors and harmed nothing.



Antifa, BLM, rioters, looters, and so many have never faced any punishments and are free, yet J6’ers are bludgeoned by politically driven bureaucrats.



This must end. pic.twitter.com/xDqoprPbzp — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) November 26, 2023

Greene adds a false claim about “Antifa, BLM, rioters, looters… who have never faced any punishments and are free, yet J6’ers are bludgeoned by politically driven bureaucrats.”

[Note: Even Fox News has reported on the convictions of BLM protestors and looters.]

I thought you said you didn’t remember. pic.twitter.com/PL4oKYBQ6T — 𝕊𝕦𝕟𝕕𝕒𝕖_𝔻𝕚𝕧𝕚𝕟𝕖 (@SundaeDivine) November 26, 2023

When Greene was subpoenaed by the first House Select Committee on Jan 6 for her alleged involvement, she repeatedly said she didn’t remember and could not recall specifics about the day. A video of Greene being subpoenaed is being circulated as a response to her “bludgeoned” Jan 6er image.

Note: In 2021, Greene was stripped of committee assignments by Democrats and some Republicans due to “her history of incendiary, violent and conspiratorial comments” including the comparison of COVID rules to the Holocaust.