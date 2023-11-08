Hillary Clinton on Trump: “The Wreckage Is Almost Unimaginable”

Cautious not to have her words couched as sour grapes, Hillary Clinton prefaces her opinion on a potential Donald Trump second term by admitting: “I hated losing. I especially hated losing to him because I had seen so many warning signals during the campaign.”

But despite her reservations, she vowed that she would support him as President because he was the President — and “we’ve got to support the President we have.” Almost from the beginning however, Trump fulfilled her worst fears and went beyond: “Everything I worried about I saw unfolding.”

.@HillaryClinton tells #TheView a win for former Pres. Trump in 2024 "would be the end of our country as we know it." https://t.co/cVclFZQmjA pic.twitter.com/bC9fhjl8js — The View (@TheView) November 8, 2023

And in her chat on The View, Clinton says that she can’t spend much time thinking about a second Trump term because “the wreckage is almost unimaginable.”

Despite what she saw in Trump’s first term, Clinton says “believe it or not” he was “somewhat restrained” then — because he hired experienced people he thought would go along with him but who ultimately didn’t. (Read: Milley, Barr, Tillerson, et al.) In a second term, Trump would staff sycophants only, Clinton says, and there would be no restraints.

As Trump considers a second term, flagrantly threatening to use every lever of power available to him to exact revenge on those who have opposed him, Clinton warns “take him at his word. The man means to throw people in jail who disagree with him.”

Clinton is backed up in her assertion by a long Washington Post article headlined: “Trump and allies plot revenge, Justice Department control in a second term.”

If Trump is to be taken at his word, he has been clear about who will be on his “retribution” list, especially in recent posts concerning his various legal predicaments. In addition to 91 criminal counts in four separate cases, Trump is facing a civil trial concerning his business practices in New York. Those against him there, as the post below makes clear, are on the list.