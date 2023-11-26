Congressman Claims Weight Loss Drugs Could Reduce Debt

Republican Representative David Schweikert of Arizona is promoting the idea that weight loss drugs including GLP-1s (Ozempic, Wegovy, Tresiba) “have the potential to make Americans healthier and, in turn, drastically reduce federal spending.”

According to CDC statistics, nearly 42 percent of Americans (from 2017 to 2020) were considered obese. According to the U.S. Congressional Joint Economic Committee, the federal government is projected to spend $4.1 trillion treating obesity and related diseases (heart disease, stroke, diabetes) over the next nine years (2024-2033).

Schweikert believes “demographics and obesity” are primary drivers of national debt and if the country could lower its obesity rates, it could also lower health care spending.

Innovative weight loss drugs like GLP-1s have the potential to make Americans healthier and, in turn, drastically reduce federal spending.



It’s not too late to stop our looming debt crisis.



Watch my full interview with @NewsNation @JoeKhalilTV ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/3AdjCotKHx — Rep. David Schweikert (@RepDavid) November 22, 2023

Schweikert, who is pushing policies to make GPL-1s more accessible, says the drugs could benefit many American including working age men and women who are no longer in the workforce due to obesity and those who are not qualified to serve in the military due to obesity and related health issues.

When asked why other politicians aren’t having more of these discussions about obesity and its link to the economy, Schweikert says, “Because you get beaten up.”

Note: Schweikert is running for re-election in 2024 against a growing number of Democrats making his 1st congressional district (one of the state’s wealthiest including Scottsdale) “one of the most competitive congressional contests in the state.”

The (physically fit) Democrats running for their party’s nomination and Schweikert’s seat include nonprofit executive Kurt Kroemer who has criticized Schweikert for not taking legislative steps to make health care less expensive or easier to obtain.