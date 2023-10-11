Vivek Ramaswamy Argues Climate Hoax With Young Beer Drinker, Makes Big Promise

GOP presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy claims “the climate change agenda is a hoax,” and that “the same people who rail against carbon emissions in the U.S. don’t say a peep about shifting those same emissions to China, while also opposing nuclear energy here at home.”

As seen in the video below, Ramaswamy is confronted by a young man — drinking a beer and wearing a red alpine hat with a white feather in it — who tells Ramaswamy that if he wants young voters he needs to stop saying climate change is a hoax.

The climate change agenda is a hoax because it has nothing to do with the climate and everything with global “equity” – by letting China catch up to the U.S. The same people who rail against carbon emissions in the U.S. don’t say a peep about shifting those same emissions to… pic.twitter.com/B5z1LSlGR4 — Vivek Ramaswamy (@VivekGRamaswamy) October 11, 2023

Ramaswamy clarifies that he believes the climate change agenda is a hoax. He proclaims nuclear power to be “the best known form of carbon free production known to mankind,” and proposes to shut down the Nuclear Regulatory Commission “because they’re hostile to creating nuclear power plants.”

Ramaswamy envisions himself as president in 2024 and makes a big promise: “By the end of my first term, we’ll have three Gen 4 reactors in motion in this country.” (Ramaswamy says China is the only country with a Gen IV reactor, a demonstration project.)

[Bonus: At the end of the video, the man in the red hat reveals, “I used to work in a nuclear power plant,” which Ramaswamy rewards with a firm handshake.]

Note: The U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission recently completed building its first new reactor in 30 years — VOGTLE — in Waynesboro, Georgia.

The Department of Energy (DOE) promotes it as “the nation’s next generation of advanced nuclear reactors.” After years of dealing with sky-high budgets, inexperienced and absent work force, and long delays, on April 1, 2023, the Vogtle Unit 3 (a Gen III reactor) was connected to the grid and entered commercial operation on July 31. The Vogtle Unit 4 reactor is scheduled to enter commercial operation by March 2024.