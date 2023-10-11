Democratic Congressman Gets Schooled By Stephen Colbert: “You’re Young, You Don’t Understand”

Stephen Colbert was once, when in character, the most intransigent conservative of them all, funneling any fact or event through a distorting Fox News-like lens for comic effect that made a nightly mockery of the GOP talking points of the moment — and their “truthiness.” (And sometimes of the Democrats’ talking points, too.)

This was before Colbert took over the Late Night show on CBS and back when he starred in the Colbert Report, the influential (deliberately) fake news program which ran on Comedy Central from 2005 to 2018 beginning in the George W. Bush administration and ending during the Donald Trump administration.

So it’s no surprise that with his veteran credentials, Colbert takes young Florida Congressman Maxwell Frost to school about how things really are in American politics. After all, Frost, 26, has only been in Congress since January 2023.

Rep. @MaxwellFrostFL is letting Republicans pull themselves up by their bootstraps! 🤠 #Colbert pic.twitter.com/3EOFETw7IA — The Late Show (@colbertlateshow) October 11, 2023

Colbert asks Frost about why Democrats didn’t step in to help ousted House Speaker Kevin McCarthy when he lost control of his own conference and couldn’t appease the hard-right faction among them. Then Colbert volunteers his history lesson.

“Why didn’t you Democrats save Kevin McCarthy? Because you know — you’re young, you don’t understand — everything that Republicans do to each other is the responsibility of the Democrats. Has that been explained to you by the press?”