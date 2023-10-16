U.S. Congresswoman Drops Truth Bomb on Senator About Biden

Conservative Republican U.S. Senator Marsha Blackburn of Tennessee is running for re-election on an anti-Biden administration platform. (She opposes abortion, rejects scientific evidence of climate change, and is a strong supporter of Donald Trump.)

Blackburn recently wrote on the social media platform X: “In fiscal years 2019 and 2020, under President Trump, only 3 people on the terror watch list were apprehended by Border Patrol. That number has exploded under Biden. Biden is refusing to secure our border and keep Americans safe.”

Her opponent in the upcoming race for Blackburn’s Tennessee Senate seat, Rep. Gloria Johnson, took the opportunity to spin Blackburn’s complaint as an inadvertent compliment of President Biden.

We already talked about this, Marsha. Apprehending terrorists is a GOOD thing. And you’re saying border patrol is catching a lot more under Biden than they did under Trump.



I think what you meant to post was “Thank you, @POTUS!” https://t.co/gD8KlAG4RI — Rep. Gloria Johnson (@VoteGloriaJ) October 16, 2023

Johnson replied: “We already talked about this, Marsha. Apprehending terrorists is a GOOD thing. And you’re saying border patrol is catching a lot more under Biden than they did under Trump. I think what you meant to post was ‘Thank you, POTUS!'”

And when Blackburn recently cast blame on Biden after the brutal Hamas terrorist attack on Israel on October 7, (“Knowing that Biden was going to grant them $6 billion, Iran was able to allocate more of its money towards funding its terrorist proxies like Hamas and Hezbollah), Johnson shared The Tennessee Holler reply: “Not a single dollar has been spent from that account, Marsha. And you know it.”

Not a single dollar has been spent from that account, Marsha. And you know it.



This deal also helped free Americans who were being held hostage by Iran. You wanna send them back too or are you just trying to score political points?



No need to answer. We already know. https://t.co/JfetFWtxrJ — The Tennessee Holler (@TheTNHoller) October 11, 2023

Note: In September, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced that “the United States has committed to release five Iranian nationals currently detained in the United States and to permit the transfer of approximately $6 billion in Iranian funds held in restricted accounts in the ROK (Republic of Korea) to restricted accounts in Qatar, where the funds will be available only for humanitarian trade.”

On October 12, NBC News reported that Deputy Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo told House Democrats that “The U.S. and Qatari governments have agreed to block Iran from accessing any of the $6 billion it gained access to as part of a prisoner swap deal between the Biden administration and Tehran last month.”