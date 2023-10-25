U.S. Congressman Nominates Ron Paul For Speaker

U.S. Congressman Thomas Massie (R-KY) is, at times, a lone wolf in the House of Representatives. In 2019, he was the sole “no” vote on the Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act. In 2021, he was the only Republican to vote against $1 billion of funding for Israel’s Iron Dome. And in 2022, Massie was the only member in the House to oppose a non-binding resolution denouncing antisemitism (because, according to Massie, it promoted censorship).

With the GOP currently struggling to nominate and elect a new Speaker of the House — after the ouster of Kevin McCarthy (CA) and the failed attempts by Steve Scalise (LA), Jim Jordan (OH) and Tom Emmer (IN) — Massie is throwing the name of former Congressman Ron Paul — a fellow GOP Loner — into the ring.

Rand, 88, spent decades as a Congressman serving Texas’s 22nd and 14th congressional districts, and ran for U.S. President three times — once as a Libertarian (1988) and twice as a Republican (2008, 2012).

Ron Paul for Speaker? He’s in Washington DC tonight, so I met up with him and gave him a debt badge. I wish we had elected him President! pic.twitter.com/CnJ5xl77D5 — Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) October 24, 2023

With the photo above of him with Rand, Massie reports: “Ron Paul for Speaker? He’s in Washington DC tonight, so I met up with him and gave him a debt badge. I wish we had elected him President!”

This is the way… pic.twitter.com/WHzY40OqBL — Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) October 25, 2023

After receiving encouraging support from fellow conservatives including political pundit Ann Coulter who reposted the tweet, Massie took a photo of his Ron Paul nomination form for Speaker of the House and captioned it: “This is the way.”