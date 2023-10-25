Jim Jordan Attacks Attorney General, “Real America Sees Right Through It”

Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH), who did not win enough votes from his fellow Republicans to become Speaker of the House last week, is now providing commentary regarding Donald Trump‘s civil fraud trial in New York City this week.

Judge Arthur Engoron has already ruled that Trump committed fraud by exaggerating his wealth and the value of assets to get loans and make deals. The current non-jury trial is to decide on monetary damages. New York District Attorney Letitia James’ office is seeking $250 million.

Trump’s former lawyer Michael Cohen testified yesterday that he was directed to to inflate the net worth of his employer’s assets and properties, and said in court that the former president always had the last word on such decisions.

Rep. Jordan reacted to Cohen’s testimony and attempted to belittle his credibility and attack the DA by writing: “Letitia James is relying on Michael Cohen, a known and convicted liar, to take down President Trump.” Jordan adds: “Real America sees right through it.”

Letitia James is relying on Michael Cohen, a known and convicted liar, to take down President Trump.



Real America sees right through it. — Rep. Jim Jordan (@Jim_Jordan) October 24, 2023

It is true: Cohen is a convicted felon. He spent 36 months in jail after pleading guilty to eight counts including campaign-finance violations, tax fraud, and bank fraud related to reported “hush money” to adult film star Stormy Daniels. Cohen admitted to violating campaign-finance laws at Trump’s direction “for the principal purpose of influencing” the 2016 presidential election.

At his 2018 sentencing, Cohen said Trump was “the man that caused me to choose the path of darkness” and do “dirty deeds.”