Trump Says He’ll “Never Go Against” These 5 Republican Men

Former President Donald Trump is battling disloyalty from his former team players, as three lawyers in Georgia — racketeering co-defendants Sidney Powell, Jenna Ellis and Kenneth Chesebro — and now reportedly former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows are all cooperating with criminal prosecutions aimed at Trump.

There is no force more powerful in bringing one closer to one’s friends than seeing your enemies up close — and this week’s experience of seeing various friends turn to foes shows Trump responding with more affection to those who continue to close ranks around him and perpetuate his chosen reality.

In the former President’s latest post about the pitched battle for House Speaker in the rancor-ridden GOP, Trump painted a cheerful picture and signed off with an unusual flourish, writing “LOVE, DJT.”

After destroying the Speaker of the House chances of Republican closed-door ballot-winner Tom Emmer, who is not a 2020 election denier, Trump proclaims he is happy with the latest field of five candidates — all of whom still contend the 2020 election was stolen and rigged.

“Congratulations to Reps. Byron Donalds (Florida), Charles J. “Chuck” Fleischmann (Tennessee), Mark Green (Tennessee), & Roger Williams (Texas), & the ultimate winner of yesterday’s vote, by a significant margin, Mike Johnson (Louisiana),” Trump wrote on Truth Social, saying he could “never go against any of these fine and very talented men.”

Trump called the men, all Southerners, “5 candidates who are beyond reproach, and represent the absolute best there is in the Republican Party.”

Despite his being unable to choose and reluctant, therefore, to endorse, Trump does make what he calls a “strong suggestion” — that way, technically, no “Trump-endorsed” candidate can lose. “My strong SUGGESTION is to go with the leading candidate, Mike Johnson,” Trump writes, “& GET IT DONE, FAST! LOVE, DJT“