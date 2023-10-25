Ex-Trump Top Campaign Advisor Jumps on Vivek Ramaswamy Train

Michael Biundo, who served as National Senior Advisor to the Donald J. Trump for President campaign in 2016, is now working in the same capacity — as national senior advisor — for GOP candidate Vivek Ramaswamy.

Biundo has worked on nine presidential campaigns including Rick Santorum‘s 2012 campaign before joining Mitt Romney‘s campaign and leading Romney to become the GOP candidate in the 2012. Biundo is one of only a few political consultants who have won both the Iowa Caucuses and the New Hampshire Primary.

Ramaswamy’s campaign CEO Ben Yoho said in a statement: “Mike Biundo’s hire as National Senior Advisor is yet another indicator that Vivek’s campaign is leveling up in the early states and nationwide.”

When former client Santorum heard the news of Biundo joining Ramaswamy, he wrote to Biundo: “He is blessed to have your counsel.”

Note: Biundo launched his career in 1996, when he was a senior advisor for Pat Buchanan‘s presidential campaign, which shocked the political world when Buchanan won the New Hampshire primary by a single percentage point over GOP frontrunner Bob Dole.