Ivanka Trump Guaranteed a Loan for Her Father, Court Doc Reveals

All the older Trump children — Donald Jr., Eric Trump and Ivanka Trump — will testify in the civil case that New York Attorney General Letitia James is prosecuting against the Trump Organization, which has already been found by the court to have committed fraud. (The ongoing trial is to determine the damages.)

It had been widely assumed that Ivanka Trump would not be required to testify, as her participation in the management and direct profits of the Trump Organization was portrayed as minimal and/or passive, especially during and after her father’s presidency.

Yet court documents filed by the Attorney General’s office assert that “through amended agreements effective January 2021” Ivanka Trump “resumed her participating interest status in these business entities, all of which operate out of Trump Tower in New York City.” (The businesses cited include TTT Consulting and Trump International Realty.)

The Trump siblings are scheduled to appear in court on consecutive days: Don Jr. on 11/1, Eric on 11/2, and Ivanka on 11/3. The former President is scheduled for testimony on 11/6.

The depth of Ivanka Trump’s involvement in the family business was not superficial or passive, according to the State, which cites direct instances of her profiting from real estate transactions and even guaranteeing a loan:

“Ms. Trump personally signed a guaranty concerning the Old Post Office loan — a guaranty countersigned by Eric Trump and Donald Trump Jr. where in Ms. Trump guaranteed — to her father — a portion of the Old Post Office loan that he guaranteed.” Office of the New York Attorney General

The state claims “Ms. Trump personally profited from the Old Post Office project, which she owned in part through Ivanka OPO LLC (an entity which was a Member of Defendant Trump Old Post Office LLC).”

[NOTE: In May 2022, the Trump Organization sold the refurbished Old Post Office hotel in Washington, DC — then operating as Trump International Hotel — in a $375 million sale. NBC News reported that “the company made an estimated $100 million profit.”