Iowa Pastor Asks God to “Silence” Those Who Stand Against Trump

At a Donald Trump campaign rally in Waterloo, Iowa on Friday, Pastor Joshua Graber from the Cornerstone Baptist Church in Vinton, Iowa, delivered an opening prayer.

As seen and heard below, Graber prays for Trump’s success, saying: “We ask that those who stand against him would be put to silence. That those horrendous actions against him and his family would be exposed and struck down. Give us the courage to say no to evil… and give us the courage to stand with President Trump.”

Pastor’s opening prayer at Trump rally today in Iowa: “We ask that those who stand against (Trump) be put to silence. That those horrendous actions against him and his family be exposed and struck down. Give us the courage to stand with Trump.” pic.twitter.com/lyIRo5PdTm — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) October 7, 2023

Note: The town of Vinton (population 4,931) has recently “lost two directors in two years as city residents have complained about the library’s display of LGBTQ books and books about President Joe Biden” and about the library of “having a ‘liberal agenda’ due to its hiring of openly LGBTQ staff members.”

Citizens also argued “books about religion should be displayed equally” and that the library “should have more books about Donald Trump on display,” according to local reporting in The Gazette.

Trump on Biden going shirtless at the beach: “I have a much better body than him.” pic.twitter.com/tjFXCcUH65 — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) October 7, 2023

Donald Trump followed Graber’s opening prayer at the rally with a highly targeted speech appealing to conservative viewpoints — including a false claim that doctors are killing babies after they’re born (“if the mother doesn’t want the baby we execute the baby“) and another that grocery stores are asking people to show IDs (“if ya buy a loaf of bread you gotta have your ID out but not for voting”).