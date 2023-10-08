Entertainment, TV, Celebrity, Culture

FOLLOW ON: APPLE NEWS | GOOGLE NEWS

U.S. Congressman “Suggesting 2 Million People In Gaza” Should Be Punished For Hamas Attack

by in Daily Edition | October 8, 2023

Rep. Josh Moskowitz

Rep. Josh Moskowitz, photo: Ike Hayman, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons

One day after Hamas declared war on Israel on the Jewish holiday of Shemini Atzeret and the 50th anniversary of the Yom Kippur War, U.S. Congressman Jared Moskowitz (D-FL) wrote on the social media platform X: “This is Hamas fault and only Hamas. Israel gives a warning to save lives. The women and children that were murdered in Israel got no warning.”

When American political writer George Chidi (and former international peacekeeper in Sinai) asked Moskowitz where exactly he thought the 2 million people of Gaza should go since “Gaza is an open-air prison,” Moskowitz replied: “That’s something Hamas should’ve thought of.”

Note: Hamas, which is headquartered in Gaza, is a Palestinian Sunni-Islamic fundamentalist, militant, and nationalist organization designated a terrorist organization by several countries including Israel and the United States.

MSNBC anchor Mehdi Hasan, a Shia Muslim who has has written articles about Islam and Muslims for the New Statesman, reacted to Moskowitz’s reply by reporting: “A U.S. Congressman suggesting 2 million people in Gaza should be collectively punished for the actions of Hamas.”

Congresswoman Ilhan Omar (D-MN), one of the first two Muslim women in Congress (with fellow Democrat Rashida Tlaib of Michigan), agreed with Hasan’s take on Moskowitz and reposted the message.