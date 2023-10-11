Governor Will Pay High School Grads For One Year, “The Service Will Save Us”

Prior to becoming Governor of Maryland, Wes Moore graduated from Valley Forge Military Academy and College, served as a second lieutenant in the Army Reserve, graduated from Johns Hopkins University and interned with Secretary Tom Ridge at the Department of Homeland Security.

After being deployed to Afghanistan (from 2005 to 2006) and becoming a Captain in the 82nd Airborne Division, Moore left the Army in 2014 and later became CEO of the nonprofit organization, the Robin Hood Foundation.

While running for governor in 2022, Moore vowed to offer a service year for Maryland high school graduates (ages 18 to 21) and he’s delivering on that promise. Maryland is the first state in the country to offer a service year option for high school graduates. Those who participate receive professional development and mentoring from local businesses and organizations.

Working with Maryland Corps, the state also offers the program to residents who are “more seasoned in their careers.” It’s an opportunity for people to serve and have a year of community service to the state of Maryland while earning a living wage (at least $15/hour), or as Moore says, “a financial cushion.”

Also, upon completion of the program, members will earn $6,000 toward tuition costs or as a cash stipend.

As Moore says in the video below, “This is a really big deal.” He added: “We believe that in this time of political divisiveness and political vitriol, that service will save us” and is encouraging people to sign up.

Maryland is proud to be the first state in the country to offer a service year option for our high school graduates. pic.twitter.com/GXJ6iNX7k8 — Governor Wes Moore (@GovWesMoore) October 1, 2023

Moore, who reports that the inaugural class will happen soon, promises that this isn’t just a one-year deal. He says the program will help to “change and shape the trajectory for our state” and other states will follow Maryland’s lead.