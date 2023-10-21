Fox Host Drops Truth Bomb About Donald Trump: “He Brought Him Home Dead”

Firebrand Jessica Tarlov — the liberal voice on Fox’s The Five — is not having any of the historical revisionism common with Donald Trump defenders, especially when it comes to hostage situations. As the world focuses on hundreds of hostages being held by Hamas after their abduction from Israel (including a suspected 11 Americans), news of the release of two American hostages — Judith and Natalie Raanan, a mother and daughter from the Chicago area — was welcomed by most and appeared to demonstrate a diplomatic success.

The White House released a statement saying, in part:

Today, we have secured the release of two Americans taken hostage by Hamas during the horrific terrorist assault against Israel on October 7. Our fellow citizens have endured a terrible ordeal these past 14 days, and I am overjoyed that they will soon be reunited with their family, who has been wracked with fear. President Biden

For Biden bashers, however, it was fuel to fire up criticism. Nikki Haley, a GOP presidential candidate, said “[Hamas is] going to throw two hostages out there for one to see if they can weaken us to keep Israel from going into Gaza,” and cautioned the President not to be fooled.

Fox News personalities sought to distinguish Biden from his predecessor Trump on the issue, with most of the hosts of The Five implying that Trump was the more effective at hostage negotiation. The evidence? The return from North Korea of American Otto Warmbier is cited as a success on Trump’s watch.

The idea enrages Tarlov, who begs to know how that incident can be defined as a success.

“Otto Warmbier died on Trump’s watch. He came home, he was in a vegetative state and his parents, seeking mercy for their son, took him off life support so please don’t give me this that everything is all hunky dory while Donald Trump…”

She’s interrupted: “Donald Trump brought him home.”

Tarlov: “He brought him home dead.”