Another GOP Election Denier Nominates Himself for Speaker of the House

After not receiving enough votes to become the next Speaker of the House, Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) announced that he won’t seek a fourth round of voting on the House floor.

Jordan was not able to win the votes of certain House Republicans who did not want an election denier occupying the most powerful legislative seat in the U.S. government, especially as the country heads into a presidential election year.

Note: The Washington Post reported that during a closed meeting on October 16, when Rep. French Hill (R-AK) asked Jordan whether he believed Trump won the 2020 election, Jordan declined to answer the question directly.

On October 20, fellow election denier Rep. Jack Bergman (R-MN) announced that he’s throwing his hat in the ring. He wrote: “I feel confident I can win the votes where others could not. I have no special interests to serve.”

My hat is in the ring, and I feel confident I can win the votes where others could not. I have no special interests to serve; I’m only in this to do what's best for our Nation and to steady the ship for the 118th Congress. https://t.co/PlAPGakWTk — Rep. Jack Bergman (@RepJackBergman) October 20, 2023

In December 2020, Bergman was one of 126 Republican members of the House of Representatives to sign an amicus brief in support of Texas v. Pennsylvania, a lawsuit filed at the U.S. Supreme Court contesting the results of the 2020 presidential election.

On January 6, 2021, Bergman wrote: “I made it very clear this week that I intended to stand for my belief that irregularities, discrepancies, and usurpation of state election laws demanded an investigation into the 2020 election.”

Note: Bergman voted against creating an independent commission to investigate the Jan. 6 attack. He also voted against impeachment or conviction of Donald Trump for inciting an insurrection.

In July 2023, Bergman declared his support of Donald Trump as the 2024 GOP presidential candidate.