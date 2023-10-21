Democrat Warns Republicans: “Stop Letting This Woman Endorse You”

Democratic strategist Sawyer Hackett — a former congressional communications director and Assistant Press Secretary for Obama HUD Secretary Julian Castro — issued a warning to Republicans in the combustible House of Representatives.

After Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) lost his third round of votes for Speaker of the House, Hackett shared the photo collage below and warned Republicans, in all caps: “STOP LETTING THIS WOMAN ENDORSE YOU.”

STOP LETTING THIS WOMAN ENDORSE YOU pic.twitter.com/Lx2XSxBZwr — Sawyer Hackett (@SawyerHackett) October 20, 2023

Hackett is referring to Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY). The Congresswoman is featured in each of collage photos, sometimes with Jordan, or with Rep. Steve Scalise (who also didn’t receive enough votes for the job), or with Kevin McCarthy (R-CA), who surrendered the Speakership weeks ago after eight Republicans led by rebellious Matt Gaetz (R-FL) voted to oust him after less than a year with the gavel.

MSNBC host Brian Tyler Cohen amplified Hackett’s post and chimed in: “Elise Stefanik’s endorsement is the kiss of death for ambitious Republicans.”

Note: As chair of the House Republican Conference since 2021, Stefanik is the fourth-ranking House Republican. She replaced former Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) who supported Trump’s second impeachment and refuted his claims that the election was stolen from him.

In May 2021, when Stefanik won the chair, she thanked Trump and said: “President Trump is the leader that [Republican voters] look to.” Trump also endorsed Jordan for the Speaker position.