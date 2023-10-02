Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Says Expelling Matt Gaetz Would Be “Wild”

White House Correspondent at Fox News Media Jacqui Heinrich reports that after Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy passed a stopgap measure to avert a government shutdown this weekend — against the wishes of far-right Republican Representative Matt Gaetz of Florida. Now “House GOP members are seeking to quickly expel Gaetz if the ethics report comes back with findings of guilt,” Heinrich reports, saying one (unnamed) GOP member told her of Gaetz: “No one can stand him at this point. A smart guy without morals.”

Note: After the stopgap bill passed, Gaetz said he was going to try to oust McCarthy (for working with Democrats to get the bill passed and signed by President Biden) and reached out to Democrats including Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) to see if she would vote in favor of the ouster.

They’d be setting themselves up for the entire cycle https://t.co/iO00ddxL0J — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) October 1, 2023

Ocasio-Cortez replied to Heinrich’s report about expelling Gaetz: “The idea that Republicans would expel Gaetz over creating political headaches for themselves but not Santos over indictment on 13 Federal charges, including 7 counts of wire fraud and 2 counts of lying to Congress, seems wild. They’d be setting themselves up for the entire cycle.”

Republican Rep. George Santos of New York has been accused of fraud, money laundering and lying to Congress and is still a lawmaker. Ocasio-Cortez criticized the GOP for “protecting someone who has not only committed wire fraud, not only defrauded veterans, not only lied to congressional investigators, but is openly gloating about it is absolutely humiliating to the Republican caucus and I think that they should really check their own values.”