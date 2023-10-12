When not recording his weekday SiriusXM radio show Keeping It Real, Reverend Al Sharpton is often addressing a live audience.

The 69-year-old Baptist minister and civil rights and social justice activist most recently addressed hundreds of people who attended the ‘How and Why to Stop Trump’ event sponsored by New Republic at Cooper Union in Greenwich Village in New York City. Sharpton’s topic: “Trump, race, and rights.”

To welcome attendees, The New Republic had the old Trump Baby Balloon from 2016 flying outside the hall, “in the spirit of mockery,” said editor-in-chief Michael Tomasky.

Addressing hundreds of people at a “How and Why to Stop Trump” event sponsored by New Republic at Cooper Union in Greenwich Village. pic.twitter.com/Ye7QbhoECq — Reverend Al Sharpton (@TheRevAl) October 11, 2023

As seen in the photos above, Sharpton met and posed with Trump’s former attorney Michael Cohen who also spoke at the event.

A warning from Michael Cohen today at the “Stop Trump Summit” hosted by @newrepublic

Trump “doesn’t want to be POTUS, he wants to be our monarch, our führer, our supreme leader, our king – and he won’t stop till he accomplishes that.”@MichaelCohen212 pic.twitter.com/RiRno03nit — ͏Postcards4USA 🟧 (@postcards4USA) October 11, 2023

Other notable speakers at the event included Trump’s niece, Mary Trump, Hollywood actor Robert De Niro, and U.S. Representative Jamie Raskin (D-MD), among others.

Sharpton’s opposition of Trump is longstanding. In August 2017, after Trump said there were “very fine people on both sides” of the white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, Sharpton organized the Ministers March for Justice, and led thousands of members of the clergy to Washington, D.C. to deliver a “unified moral rebuke” to President Donald Trump.