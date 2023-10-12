Entertainment, TV, Celebrity, Culture

FOLLOW @ APPLE | MSN | FLIPBOARD | GOOGLE

Al Sharpton Is All Smiles With Michael Cohen, ‘How and Why to Stop Trump’

by in Daily Edition | October 12, 2023

Al Sharpton

Al Sharpton, Photo by Adam Schultz - The White House, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons

When not recording his weekday SiriusXM radio show Keeping It Real, Reverend Al Sharpton is often addressing a live audience.

The 69-year-old Baptist minister and civil rights and social justice activist most recently addressed hundreds of people who attended the ‘How and Why to Stop Trump’ event sponsored by New Republic at Cooper Union in Greenwich Village in New York City. Sharpton’s topic: “Trump, race, and rights.”

To welcome attendees, The New Republic had the old Trump Baby Balloon from 2016 flying outside the hall, “in the spirit of mockery,” said editor-in-chief Michael Tomasky.

As seen in the photos above, Sharpton met and posed with Trump’s former attorney Michael Cohen who also spoke at the event.

Other notable speakers at the event included Trump’s niece, Mary Trump, Hollywood actor Robert De Niro, and U.S. Representative Jamie Raskin (D-MD), among others.

Sharpton’s opposition of Trump is longstanding. In August 2017, after Trump said there were “very fine people on both sides” of the white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, Sharpton organized the Ministers March for Justice, and led thousands of members of the clergy to Washington, D.C. to deliver a “unified moral rebuke” to President Donald Trump.