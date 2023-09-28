Marjorie Taylor Greene Slams Colleagues Trying To “Convince Me To Believe A Lie”

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene says it’s useless for lawmakers and cCongressional leadership to try “to convince me to believe a lie and vote for the lie.” Greene is talking about the SFOPS (State, Foreign Operations, and Related Programs) appropriations bill, which — according to her — contains wool the Congresswoman refuses to let get pulled over her eyes.

But if leadership is trying to convince Greene to believe a lie, they are taking a political tack that has proven effective in the past. Convincing Green — who has backtracked supporting QAnon conspiracies and who has said the 2020 election had “MASS voter fraud on a scale that should terrify every American regardless of political party” — to believe a lie hasn’t been historically difficult. Sometimes she, in her own words, gets “sucked in.”

Greene: Like a lot of people today, I had easily gotten sucked into some things I had seen on the internet.. pic.twitter.com/IwK3gf191J — Acyn (@Acyn) January 8, 2023

(Below is a Greene tweet about the alleged voter fraud which more than 60 legal challenges have found didn’t happen.)

…violating the Federal Constitution and process of selecting the electors.



As if that’s not enough, there was MASS voter fraud on a scale that should terrify every American regardless of political party.



I will swear an oath on Jan 3rd and I will uphold it on Jan 6th! — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) January 1, 2021

Now calling out the alleged lies her colleagues are subjecting her to, Rep. Greene posted text from the SFOPS bill that seems to allow not just for funds to monitor ongoing assistance to Ukraine — which most of Congress favors — but also what she calls “UNLIMITED funding for war in Ukraine.”

Greene insists the bill allows the Biden administration to send more money to Ukraine without congressional approval — and that “leadership is lying to me and themselves trying to convince me that there is no money going to Ukraine in the bill.”