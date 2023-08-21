Ron Paul Belittles Trump Case With Britney Spears Joke

When news broke that former President Donald Trump was indicted (for the fourth time) by a grand jury in Georgia, former U.S. Representative (R-Texas) and three-time U.S. Presidential candidate (1998, 2008, 2012) Ron Paul — who doesn’t care much for Trump or the “political” nature of the charges against him — reacted with a snarky Britney Spears reference.

Paul wrote on X (formerly Twitter): “Oops They Did It Again! Another Day, Another Trump Indictment.” Britney Spears’s 2000 hit song is titled ‘Oops!… I Did It Again’ and Paul’s post makes one wonder how far the snark goes — the song’s main repetitive lyric is “I’m not that innocent.”

Oops They Did It Again! Another Day, Another Trump Indictment



Watch today's Liberty Report here: https://t.co/VlNZj9OiV6 pic.twitter.com/wAMW5XUFr8 — Ron Paul (@RonPaul) August 15, 2023

Paul is using the clever caption to promote his YouTube show The Ron Paul Liberty Report, where he addresses questions including “what’s the real end-game here? Jail for Trump…or something else?” Paul believes that any outcome will produce “chaos in the streets.”

Paul, who turned 88 on Sunday, is a longstanding critic of Trump and his outsize role in the Republican Party.

In 2016, after Paul’s son, U.S. Senator Rand Paul (R-KY), ended his own presidential campaign during the Republican primaries, Ron Paul said he would not support Trump as the GOP nominee. He told CNBC that Trump brings bravado to the stage but brings “zero” realistic solutions to the problems facing the nation.

Wishing a happy birthday to my dad, @RonPaul! pic.twitter.com/BQNnKb2d6j — Rand Paul (@RandPaul) August 20, 2023

In 2020, Paul penned an op-ed titled ‘Don’t Trust Trump on Iran’ for The Orange County Register. And in May 2023, Paul told Fox News “the Republican party is clearly threatened by Trump.”

Get ready to see and hear more of Paul: he’s promoting the annual Ron Paul Institute Conference in Washington, D.C. (September 2) and found a new media outlet. Paul joined TikTok, the Chinese-owned social media platform which is known for featuring popular dance videos.

This may sound insane, but we have joined Tik-Tok:https://t.co/Ig82ZzO2xS — Ron Paul (@RonPaul) August 20, 2023

The announcement reads: “This may sound insane, but we have joined Tik-Tok.” Paul’s followers are excited and encouraging. As one replied: “Do the dance of liberty, Dr. Paul.”