Ramaswamy Threatens To Fire 56% of FBI “Immediately”

Vivek Ramaswamy is literally flexing his muscles as he prepares for the first Republican presidential debate on Wednesday (August 23, 9 pm ET). After dropping a video of him hitting tennis balls on a clay court without a shirt, the 38-year-old entrepreneur released another video of him speaking with controversial TV host Bill Maher on his “Club Random” podcast.

Three hours of solid debate prep this morning. 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/luY1k3m0wN — Vivek Ramaswamy (@VivekGRamaswamy) August 21, 2023

With the video, Ramaswamy writes: “The FBI has a ~35,842 person staff. 56% of the bureau that are professional bureaucrats should be fired immediately. Just 44% of FBI employees are special agents & intelligence analysts—these 15,770 specialists should be reassigned to serve under the narrow focus of other federal law enforcement agencies doing the same specialist work.”

Ramaswamy provides a list of where he believes the remaining 44% of FBI staff should focus their attention. For example, Ramaswamy would reassign 856 FBI specialists/analysts to the Department of the Treasury where they would work on white collar crime, and another 856 agents to the U.S. Secret Service to work on “political corruption.”

Note: In April, the Republican-led House of Representatives passed a 22 percent reduction in funding for the FBI in 2024.

FBI Director Christopher Wray (who was appointed by former President Donald Trump in 2017) said the slashed budget would mean “hundreds more predators on the loose and hundreds more kids left at their mercy,” and “scores of threats from China” would be “left unaddressed,” among other threats.