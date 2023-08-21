Ramaswamy Drops Shirtless Debate Prep Video, Megyn Kelly Reacts

Two days before the first 2024 Republican Presidential debate, the youngest candidate, 38-year-old entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy, took off his shirt and hit tennis balls on a clay court. He captioned the video: “Three hours of solid debate prep this morning” with an American flag emoji.

When Fox News star Megyn Kelly saw the video, she asked: “Vivek, where is your shirt?”

The shirtless pose is meant to emphasize what Ramaswamy is promoting as his distinctive feature — his youth. While other GOP candidates are struggling to travel the GOP primary road without upsetting frontrunner Donald Trump‘s passionate MAGA base, Ramaswamy is frank in saying there is little difference between Trump and him on policy — we “have a lot of policy alignment,” he says.

The distinction, Ramaswamy said recently, is that he has “fresh legs” and more fuel in the tank than the former President. Ramaswamy essentially says Trump did a great job, but it’s time for a fresh face — or fresh pecs, evidently.

Ramaswamy isn’t the only 2024 Presidential candidate to put his physique on public display. Democrat candidate Robert J. Kennedy, Jr., 69, also took off his shirt for a video that went viral last month. According to Fox News, Kennedy was taking a jab at Biden about “getting in shape for a face off on the debate stage.”